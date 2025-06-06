Asset values for tankers and bulkers are way above the level justified in the freight markets today, according to Norwegian shipowner Torvald Klaveness Group.

It comes at a time when the industry is being buffeted by a turbulent geopolitical environment and incoming carbon pricing regulations are set to reshape shipping and rewrite the traditional lifespan of a vessel.

Torvald Klaveness Group chief executive Ernst Meyer said: “The business environment is in a situation now where the asset prices are way too high compared to what you get paid in the market.