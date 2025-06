US-listed tanker shares continued the rally seen by European counterparts earlier on Friday after Israel’s attacks on Iran, but in a somewhat more muted pattern.

Crude tanker bellwether Frontline was among the listings to pull back from gains in pre-market trading, but still logged a solid 4.6% improvement in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Lead pair

Frontline’s gains were rivalled by Connecticut-based Dorian LPG in the gas carriersector.