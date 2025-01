It was quite a week for New York-listed tanker stocks buoyed by regulatory actions, and it finished with a bang on Friday amid the latest US sanctions against Russia.

Crude market bellwether Frontline jumped nearly 10% on Friday alone on US Treasury Department actions against Russian-trading ships, and was working on a 22% gain for the full week.

But the John Fredriksen flagship was far from alone as most crude names gained between 5% and 10% on Friday and larger margins for the full week.