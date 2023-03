Teekay Corp is aiming to hand back more cash to investors through another share buyback.

The New York-listed tanker player said it has completed a $30m repurchase programme that began in August, for the full amount.

The board has now authorised a new buyback scheme targeting another $30m.

In the previous programme, Teekay acquired 6.45m shares, or 6.3% of its equity.

This equated to an average price of $4.64