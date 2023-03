Commodities giant Trafigura has fixed a new loan to support its exports of tanker and bulker cargoes from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The trader and charterer said it has arranged a $135m facility with Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export financing arm of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Banking Corporation.

ADEX contributed $125m of the total for working capital needs, including for shipments of metals, minerals and refined hydrocarbons.