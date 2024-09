Swiss trader and shipowner Trafigura has revealed a new finance deal to support dry cargo shipments out of the United Arab Emirates.

The company has signed a $150m package over two years for non-hydrocarbon commodities such as metals and minerals.

Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has worked with Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking on the deal.