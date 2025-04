Trader and shipowner Trafigura has secured a funding package to help it buy and export commodities from the United Arab Emirates.

The $235m financing has been provided by the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) and Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD).

The transaction is “a strategic move to empower UAE exporters and advance the nation’s economic diversification goals”, the partners said.