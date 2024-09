Trafigura Group’s Singapore division has sealed a bigger-than-expected financing deal in uncertain times for commodities and shipping.

The trader and shipowner said a series of new syndicated revolving credit facility and term loans were arranged worth $3.2bn.

“The facilities were substantially oversubscribed and upsized from their initial launch amount of $2bn-equivalent, with 38 financial institutions participating in the transaction, including five new lenders,” it added.