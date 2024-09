Shipping financier Transport Capital has named Nikos Papanestis as the new head of its Greece business as it continues its global expansion.

Papanestis, who started the job on Wednesday, has worked for 18 years in shipping banking in London and Athens.

In his new role, Papanestis will drive business development and oversee administrative affairs in Greece, which Singapore-headquartered Transport Capital sees as a new and expanding market for the firm.