A Florida company famous for hunting for shipwrecks has taken steps to ensure it has the financial firepower to capitalise on opportunities unleashed by US President Donald Trump’s order on deepsea mining.

Nasdaq-listed Odyssey Marine Exploration said it filed a universal shelf registration that paves the way for future share offerings of up to $50m.

The company also filed papers to ask investors to empower its board to increase its total authorised share count to 150m from 75m.