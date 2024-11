For the second time in his two terms as president, Donald Trump has tapped a top name in shipping investment to head the US Commerce Department.

Cantor Fitzgerald chief executive Howard Lutnick was Trump’s choice on Tuesday, eight years after the Republican chose shipping investor Wilbur Ross for the same post.

Lutnick is in effect the owner of prominent shipping brokerages — Poten & Partners and Oil Brokerage — as chief executive of the BGC Group.