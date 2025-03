US stock markets have been falling precipitously for nearly two weeks in what most analysts attribute to jitters over President Donald Trump’s tariff wars and the increasing likelihood of a recession this year.

Trump may not be outwardly worried about the slide, but many investors are.

They are increasingly striking a defensive posture, and as part of that are seeking out dividend-paying stocks as a shelter from the storm, according to an 8 March report in the Wall Street Journal.