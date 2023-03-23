UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse will likely cause little to no upheaval to the latter’s shipping clients — at least the Greek ones.

Four days after the two Swiss lenders announced a plan to merge, UBS said on Thursday it intends to hold on and expand its Greek wealth management activities — an area in which Credit Suisse has already made large inroads through its combined ship lending and wealth management operations.

“Our wealth management business in Greece is an integral part of our strategy in the region and one we are looking to grow, having recently announced a new market head to support those ambitions,” a UBS spokesman said in an e-mail.