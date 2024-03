Japanese bulker player Uni-Asia Group says it is taking advantage of strong bulker valuations to offload the older vessels in its fleet.

The Singapore-listed shipowner said it has just agreed to sell the 29,000-dwt Uni Wealth (built 2009) to an undisclosed buyer. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is the second vessel to be offloaded by the company in recent months following the sale of the 28,709-dwt Uni Auc One (built 2007) which resulted in a gain of $2.3m.