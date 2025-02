Singapore-based Uni-Fuels Holdings has raised an additional $1.26m through selling another tranche of 315,000 Class A shares, bringing its total amount raised to $9.66m.

The bunker trader’s underwriters exercised their over-allotment options and bought 315,000 Class A shares at $4 each.

This brings the total amount of Class A shares issued by Uni-Fuels at 2.415m,