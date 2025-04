Just one year ago — on a brighter spring day — Greece’s Star Bulk Carriers sealed its $836m all-stock acquisition of Eagle Bulk Shipping, creating shipping’s latest mega-owner.

When the combination was announced in December 2023, it was projected to create a 169-ship behemoth with a $2.1bn market capitalisation based on the combined share value of the two owners.

The dry bulk market kept firming, and Star Bulk’s market cap was at $2.7bn