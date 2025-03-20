UK alternative financier Hayfin Capital Management fears European Union lenders could suffer as the US pushes back on sustainability and decarbonisation measures.

The London-based operation’s shipping adviser, Jeremy Dean, told Reed Smith’s green financing conference that states such as Texas and Oklahoma have legislated against using environmental, social and corporate governance criteria in the making of state investments.

Dean said: “What concerns us at Hayfin is that we see there might be now a regulatory divergence between the EU and the US in particular, which could place EU firms such as our own at a competitive disadvantage in the future.”