The US has sanctioned Gazprombank, whose activities include ship finance, as the administration of President Joe Biden ramps up pressure on Russia.

The move against the subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom leaves no major bank unsanctioned by Washington, according to US treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

“Today’s sanctions targeting Russia’s largest remaining non-designated bank, as well as dozens of other financial institutions and officials in Russia, will further diminish and degrade Russia’s war machine.