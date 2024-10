A broad-based drop in shipping stocks was unfolding in New York on Tuesday morning, apparently on worries spreading from China over the adequacy of economic stimulus measures.

On a day that the broader US market indices were flat or slightly up, shipping equities headed south.

Leading the early losers was Greece-based Seanergy Maritime Holdings, whose pure-play fleet of 19 capesizes is particularly linked to the health of iron ore volumes and China trade.