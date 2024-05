Greek investor Constantine Logothetis has once again increased his stake in UK-listed fuel additives group SulNOx.

His latest share purchases have taken his holding to 24.1%.

Logothetis first bought into SulNOx last June, adding more stock in September and January.

SulNOx chairman Radu Florescu said: “The board recognises Mr Logothetis’ continued vote of confidence and support moving forward.