Wilhelmsen Port Services (WPS) is launching a new service for port call and canal fee financing that could free huge amounts of working cash.

The Port Cost Financing (PCF) model eliminates the need to have capital tied up in pre-funding these costs, and cuts down massively on the number of transactions involved, the Norwegian company says.

WPS has teamed up with US partner RoundFort Capital, which will fund the final invoices to the port agent on behalf of the customer after approval.