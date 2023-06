Norwegian shipping and investment group Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding is seeking to take full control of a subsidiary that controls a significant chunk of South Korean shipowner Hyundai Glovis.

Oslo-listed investment vehicle Treasure holds 11% of the Seoul-based car carrier, tanker and gas ship specialist, a stake worth $528m.

Wilh Wilhelmsen, led by Thomas Wilhelmsen, in turn has 77.96% of Treasure, or 160m shares.