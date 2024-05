Singapore-listed spin-off Yangzijiang Financial Holding (YZJFH) maintains there will be no conflict of interest with its parent group as it moves into shipowning.

The shipping fund was separated from its shipbuilding and shipowning parent Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YSL) in 2022.

Responding to shareholders’ questions about how the two operations will work, the company said: “The group is of the view that there is no conflict of interest.”