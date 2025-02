Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding share price took a beating on the back of the US Trade Representative's (USTR) proposed port fees on Chinese-built ships and shipowners that have newbuildings on order in China.

Listed on the mainboard of SGX, Yangzijiang has tumbled for two consecutive days since opening at SGD3.23 ($2.41) on Monday morning. The shares were trading at SGD2.66 by the noon trading break on Tuesday.