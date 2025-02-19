Singapore-based Yinson Production has bought Norwegian carbon capture and storage (CCS) company Stella Maris CCS AS from Altera Infrastructure, a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) owner and former shuttle tanker operator.
Financials details of the transaction were not revealed.
Currently, Stella Maris is developing a full CCS value chain, which includes carbon capture, intermediate storage, offshore transportation and permanent sequestration of CO2 from industrial sources, according to its website.