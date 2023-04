New York-listed bulker owner Genco Shipping & Trading is looking for a new chief financial officer after company stalwart Apostolos Zafolias tendered his resignation to pursue a job outside of shipping.

The Manhattan-based shipowner said in an announcement following the close of trading in New York on Wednesday that Zafolias would remain in the job through 15 June, and then serve as a consultant through year’s end to assist in the transition to a successor.