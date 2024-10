Shipping investor darling Zim has been downgraded by a respected analyst at a time the container ship heavyweight is cashing in on multiple disruptions.

New York-listed Zim has caught tailwinds from a historic US ports strike, adding to its position as one of the main beneficiaries of the Red Sea crisis.

With both macro events priced into the Zim stock, Jefferies analyst Oar Nokta has bumped the company from buy to hold.