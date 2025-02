Spot charter rates for modern LNG carriers crumbled to fresh lows this week as an increasingly grim picture for vessels trading in this sector emerges for this year and into 2026, prompting talk of vessel lay-ups.

Shipbrokers are quoting headline numbers for two-stroke vessels at about $5,000 to $7,000 per day but said fixtures have been done below this and at close to, if not, zero plus the cost of cargo boil-off.