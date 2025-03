A floating storage and regasification unit whose charter was cancelled by its German operator will head to Egypt for the remaining eight years of its contract.

Brokers said Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Co (EGAS) has snapped up the 174,000-cbm Energos Power (built 2021) after private German LNG terminal operator Deutsche ReGas terminated its 10-year charter contract on the vessel with the German Ministry for Economic Affairs & Climate Protection last month.