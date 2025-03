Golar LNG has been upgraded to a “buy” recommendation by Fearnley Securities.

Analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Nils Thommesen raised the target share price to $42 from $41.

They upgraded the stock based on a “more favourable valuation”.

Golar’s stock has fallen 20% since the peak in January, and at the close in New York yesterday the share price was $35.04.