Developers of LNG export projects in the US saw another hurdle removed by Washington on Wednesday.

The US rescinded a policy under which exports to countries with which the US does not hold free trade agreements had to begin within seven years of receiving regulatory approval.

The policy had been put in place in April 2023 by the US energy department under former president Joe Biden and required exporters to meet certain criteria before a request to extend the start-up date for LNG exports would be considered.