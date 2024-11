Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has teamed up with two shipowners and is in talks with more to develop ammonia carriers ranging from handysize vessels to the largest class of the ships.

CIP, a Danish fund manager, partnered with Faeeder Tankers and BW Epic Kosan as part of a plan to develop end-to-end solutions to deliver clean ammonia as a fuel to shipping companies, an effort that includes a network of production projects around the world.