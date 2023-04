VLGC rates have suffered a steep fall in the last week as the gas-price differential narrowed between the US and Asia.

Clarksons Research noted a “sharp correction” in earnings following a period of more limited activity, resulting in a softer sentiment testing rates.

Spot earnings for a VLGC on the Houston, US, to Chiba, Japan, route fell 41% week-on-week to $43,904 per day, the UK company said.