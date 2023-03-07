Francois Cazor has spent almost 10 years being an underestimated outsider and he rather liked it.

Kpler buys MarineTraffic as it cements rapid growth strategy
Cazor is chief executive and co-founder of data analytics company Kpler, which has just made its fourth and fifth acquisitions in an intense 18 months with the purchase of real-time vessel tracking platforms MarineTraffic and FleetMon.

Maritime is a new third pillar of Kpler’s data platform that will stand with commodities and energy transition as the company prepares to roll out fresh vessel emissions and financial data offerings.