Francois Cazor has spent almost 10 years being an underestimated outsider and he rather liked it.

Cazor is chief executive and co-founder of data analytics company Kpler, which has just made its fourth and fifth acquisitions in an intense 18 months with the purchase of real-time vessel tracking platforms MarineTraffic and FleetMon.

Maritime is a new third pillar of Kpler’s data platform that will stand with commodities and energy transition as the company prepares to roll out fresh vessel emissions and financial data offerings.