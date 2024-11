Up to 90m tonnes of planned LNG production is expected to move forward when Donald Trump becomes US president in January, but the jury is still out on how his trade policy will fall, Flex LNG chief executive Oystein Kalleklev said.

Speaking on a results call, Kalleklev said Trump has been very vocal that regulations for the oil and gas industry will be eased and the Biden administration’s moratorium on new liquefaction project export licences will be lifted very early in his presidency.