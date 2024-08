Talks are already taking place with owners and charterers over the future of Avance Gas’ remaining ships.

The John Fredriksen company has been left with four midsize LPG and ammonia carriers due for delivery in 2025 and 2026, following the $1.05bn sale of its VLGC fleet to BW LPG this month.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, chief executive Oystein Kalleklev took a deeper dive into the possibilities open to the company after the huge transaction.