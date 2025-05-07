GTT boss Philippe Berterottiere was just 24 hours in from announcing the company’s €194m ($219m) purchase of Danish maritime digital solutions provider, Danelec — the company’s biggest acquisition to date.

But speaking to TradeWinds, the chairman and chief executive is playing it cool: “What’s next?” he asks rhetorically.

Berterottiere said GTT, styled as an engineering company specialising in the design of LNG containment systems, had long wanted to develop its digital strategies business beyond organic growth.