BW LPG’s trading division has so many ways of making money that its future performance is hard to predict, according to chief executive Kristian Sorensen.

The Singapore VLGC company was asked about earnings forecasts for BW Product Services after a third quarter in which the unit produced a profit of $58m.

Sorensen told the call: “I would say it’s hard to guide exactly on how product services is performing from week to week and month to month because they have many handles to pull.”