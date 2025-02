Here is a fact that may get overlooked in all the announcements about shipowners ordering ammonia carriers: they may not carry much ammonia for the first few years of their life.

Shipping and clean fuel experts expect long-term growth in demand for shipping ammonia, greener versions of which are expected to become a decarbonisation tool in multiple industries.

The scale of growth of the ammonia trade depends largely on regulation, and thus the political winds of greenhouse gas reduction efforts.