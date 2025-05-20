MAN Energy Solutions plans to deliver what it is dubbing the world’s most powerful two-stroke methanol engine next month for the first in a series of ultra-large container ship newbuildings.

The engine designer, set to re-emerge under the new name of Everllence in June, said its MAN B&W 12G95ME-C10.5-LGIM (liquid gas injection methanol) engine is being built by Chinese licensee CSSC-MES Diesel (CMD).

The engine is the first of 12 being built for a series of 24,000-teu container ships.

Seven are under construction at Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co for Orient Overseas Container Line, and five at Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co for Cosco Shipping Lines.

MAN ES said each engine will be kitted out with its own exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) turbocharger cut-­­­­­­out emissions system, which it claims is the largest two-string EGR system on a two-stroke engine.

When using green methanol, the engine, which operates on the diesel principle, offers carbon-neutral propulsion for large vessels, MAN ES said.

This year has seen methanol dual-fuel engines advance.

In February, rival designer WinGD announced it had delivered the world’s then-largest and most powerful methanol dual-fuel engine in preparation for it being fitted into a 16,000-teu Cosco Shipping Lines boxship.

The 10-cylinder, 92-bore X-DF-M engine was also built by CMD in Shanghai.

Bjarne Foldager, MAN ES head of two-stroke business, described his company’s methanol engine as a “remarkable milestone”.

“At MAN Energy Solutions, our vision of ‘Moving Big Things to Zero’ motivates everything we do in developing the engine technology to operate on those fuels vying for prominence in the future market,” he said.

“By harnessing the potential of methanol, we are bringing the maritime industry closer to zero-emission solutions and we fully expect methanol to figure prominently as a future fuel across all segments.”

MAN ES head of two-stroke sales & promotion Christian Ludwig said: “As we move towards a multi-fuel future, interest in methanol has grown steadily.

“To date, between newbuild engines and retrofits, we have won over 230 ME-LGIM references that have accumulated over 600,000 hours running on methanol alone.”

Ludwig added that “while methanol produced from renewable sources is an attractive marine fuel option due to its low carbon intensity, an engine using green methanol can even provide carbon-neutral propulsion — adding to the benefits the ME-LGIM brings to the table”.