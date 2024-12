Abu Dhabi-based shipowner Adnoc Logistics & Services (Adnoc L&S) has re-emerged in the market for a steam turbine LNG carrier to take on period hire at a time when charter rates for these older vessels have plummeted.

Brokers said Adnoc L&S has requested a steam turbine LNG carrier of between 137,000 cbm and 141,000 cbm under 25 years old.