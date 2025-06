Shipowner Adnoc Logistics & Services has put two of its elderly steam turbine-driven LNG carriers up for sale again, in what appears to be a fresh bid to offload them.

Brokers said Adnoc L&S has asked for offers on the 137,500-cbm Ghasha (built 1995) and its sistership, the Al Khaznah (built 1994).

They detailed that the company had requested bids on the two Japanese-built ships by midday in the United Arab Emirates on 11 June.