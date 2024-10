A new offshoot of energy company AES Corp will start supplying LNG bunkers to vessels on the Atlantic side of the Panama Canal from the first quarter of 2025.

AES said in a notice to shipping this week that its company, Panam LNG Bunkering, has been formed exclusively to provide LNG bunkering services in Panama.

In a strategic initiative with Seaspan Energy, the new venture will deploy the 7,600-cbm LNG bunker vessel newbuilding Seaspan Garibaldi for these operations.