Affinity (Shipping)’s LNG team is shifting into a new region, stationing a broker in Dubai, while growing its reach in Africa and Singapore with fresh names.

Affinity LNG head Joni Mackay said Alexis Sotiropoulos, who has been with the brokerage for almost five years, will lead the LNG operations in Dubai.

The shipbroker opened an office in the United Arab Emirates hub last year and now lists seven brokers covering clean products, LPG and now LNG based there.