A laden floating storage unit (FSU) controlled by Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific International Holdings (AG&P) has arrived on its berth in Batangas Bay as the Phillippines prepares to receive its first volumes of LNG.

AG&P said its 137,500-cbm long-term chartered FSU Ish has berthed at its Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal.

The company described it as a historic moment in the energy industry of the Philippines.