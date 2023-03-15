Ask SEA-LNG chairman Peter Keller about where the focus lies for this pro-LNG industry coalition in 2022 and he has a three-word answer — “bio, bio, bio”.

While working towards long-term decarbonisation targets, the shipping industry must first hit those for 2030, Keller said, and to do that it needs to start integrating bio-LNG into the mix.

SEA-LNG chief operating officer Steve Esau stressed the importance of showing the reality of what is already available or under development on bio-LNG, which is also referred to as liquefied bio-methane.