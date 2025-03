A shipment of LNG designated to cool down the Shell-led LNG Canada project ahead of is on its way from Australia.

The cargo marks a key step toward the export facility’s launch.

Kpler data shows the 173,615-cbm Maran Gas Roxana (built 2017) as signalling its estimated time of arrival at LNG Canada project, which will have 14 million tonnes per annum of start-up capacity, in British Columbia on 31 March.