Greek shipowner Alpha Gas is joining the crush for very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) with plans to break into the sector with orders for up to four newbuildings at two different shipbuilders in South Korea.

Newbuilding sources said Alpha Gas has already struck a deal with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and is the company behind the pair of VLACs announced by the Korea Stock Exchange-listed shipyard on Thursday.