Vessel design suggestions and plans for fresh trials are in the pipeline to address the operational and safety challenges posed by ammonia as a marine fuel, according to a new report just published by The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD).

In a 94-page insight document on its ammonia trial transfer in Australia last year, the GCMD said one of its key goals is to collaborate with vessel designers and shipowners to optimise ammonia bunker and ammonia-fuelled vessel designs based on trial learnings.

It suggested these could include higher-capacity service cranes with extended outreach, onboard nitrogen generators or cylinders for purging operations, pre-mounted emergency and quick-release couplings, bunker booms for faster connection and disconnection, twin propellers and bow thrusters for better manoeuvrability, and onboard fender storage to reduce deployment time.

The GCMD said it is aiming for features that can streamline the bunkering process, improve efficiency, and improve operational and safety challenges.

The centre also aims to collaborate with industry partners and regulators on future trials to look at the use of other equipment and establish protocols for critical aspects like vapour management and explore transfers involving vessels with significant differences in freeboard height to enhance versatility.

“These efforts align with our broader vision to facilitate the widespread adoption of safe ammonia bunkering at ports,” the body said.

The GCMD report ran through the findings from the pilot ship-to-ship transfer of liquid ammonia between two gas carriers — Mitsui OSK Lines' 35,200-dwt LPG carrier Green Pioneer (built 2010) to Navigator’s 22,600-cbm Navigator Global (built 2011) — at anchorage off Port Dampier in the Pilbara, Western Australia on 14 September 2024.

GCMD chief executive Lynn Loo said that while the physical transfer of 4,000-cbm of liquid ammonia between two gas carriers took just fifteen hours, the full operation spanned five days and was many months in the making.

The trial focused on safety studies around four areas: the feasibility of the operation; the identification and evaluation of its potential risks; the impact of an ammonia release and emergency and response capabilities.

The pilot used computational fluid dynamics to simulate a release of 33-cbm of ammonia, which the report said corresponds to four times the volume of the most credible worst-case scenario, and used the findings from these to shape an emergency response plan and evacuation protocols for the trial.

The report concluded that the findings across all four study areas confirmed that ship-to-ship ammonia transfer at anchorage can be both safe and practicable, provided that recommended safeguards and operational controls are implemented.

“This trial represents a significant step towards establishing ammonia as a viable low-carbon marine fuel,” it said. “It is GCMD’s aim that these findings will build confidence among stakeholders and regulatory bodies, ultimately contributing to the broader adoption of ammonia as a marine fuel.”

Loo said: “In the past, bunkering guidelines took years to develop and were typically derived from experience with actual operations.”

But she continued: “In this case, guideline development is preceding actual commercial-scale operations, making it all the more important that these trials are as informative and comprehensive as possible so they can serve as a relevant reference for industry bodies in refining safe handling procedures, emergency response plans, and operational guidelines.”