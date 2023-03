Kuwait and Cairo-based Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company (AMPTC) has ordered two very large gas carrier (VLGC) newbuildings at a shipyard under the control of Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE).

In a regulatory filing, the South Korean shipbuilding group said Ulsan-based Hyundai Heavy Industries would build the ships.

KSOE did not disclose the size of the vessels but shipbuilding sources said the gas carriers would each have a capacity of 91,000 cbm.